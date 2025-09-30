Analyzing PMGC (NASDAQ:ELAB) and Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)

PMGC (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) and Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PMGC and Jardine Matheson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PMGC 0 0 0 0 0.00 Jardine Matheson 0 0 0 2 4.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PMGC and Jardine Matheson”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PMGC N/A N/A -$6.25 million ($433.87) -0.01 Jardine Matheson $35.78 billion 0.51 -$468.00 million N/A N/A

PMGC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jardine Matheson.

Volatility & Risk

PMGC has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PMGC and Jardine Matheson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PMGC N/A -62.73% -52.83% Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.2% of PMGC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of PMGC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jardine Matheson beats PMGC on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PMGC

Elevai Labs, Inc., a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc. and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc. in December 2021. Elevai Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company offers automotive and transport services, as well as invests in, develops, and manages residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also operates 7-Eleven, IKEA, and other retailing business, as well as Pizza Hut and KFC franchise restaurants; and invests in and manages hotels, resorts, and residences, as well as engages in construction and energy, infrastructure and logistics, and information technology businesses. In addition, the company sells and services motor vehicles; invests in, owns, develops, and manages office and retail properties; operates outlets, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, health and beauty stores, and home furnishings stores. Further, it engages in the automotive dealerships business. Additionally, the company invests in digital business, such as Halodoc, a healthtech online ecosystem; Sayurbox, an e-commerce grocery platform; Paxel, a technology-based logistics business; and OLX, a used car platform. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited was founded in 1832 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

