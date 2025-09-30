Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,334,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,751 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $92,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $691,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 645.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 236,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $424,000.

CGDV opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

