Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.03.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

