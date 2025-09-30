Claris Advisors LLC MO Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Claris Advisors LLC MO reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Boeing were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.29 and its 200 day moving average is $203.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KGI Securities upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.