Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,298 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.36% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $147,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,736,908,000 after buying an additional 401,771,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,887,000 after buying an additional 7,443,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,435,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,730,000 after buying an additional 833,285 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,903,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,174,000 after buying an additional 778,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,911,000 after buying an additional 774,664 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

