Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,541,000 after purchasing an additional 63,214 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,777,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,913,000 after acquiring an additional 205,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,038,000 after acquiring an additional 65,726 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 994,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,951,000 after acquiring an additional 340,117 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,901,000 after acquiring an additional 506,435 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.86. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
