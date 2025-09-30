HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 1,189 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2025

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.