HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 1,189 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

