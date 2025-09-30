Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIHP. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,801.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $124,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

