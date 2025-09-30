Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,436 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.07.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

