Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,561 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 107.3% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 70.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.5% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 126.6% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Manhattan Associates Stock Performance
MANH stock opened at $207.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.13. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $140.81 and a one year high of $312.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total value of $506,759.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,257.80. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $8,296,645.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 162,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,212,673.84. The trade was a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
