Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,561 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 107.3% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 70.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.5% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 126.6% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH stock opened at $207.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.13. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $140.81 and a one year high of $312.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 82.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total value of $506,759.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,257.80. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $8,296,645.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 162,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,212,673.84. The trade was a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

