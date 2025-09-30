Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Shares Purchased by Poinciana Advisors Group LLC

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Tapestry by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,574,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $110,870,000 after buying an additional 920,087 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $59,133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $177,405,000 after purchasing an additional 838,057 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,972,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $138,865,000 after purchasing an additional 658,889 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8,158.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622,988 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $43,865,000 after purchasing an additional 615,444 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $865,767.07. The trade was a 58.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $111.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.59 and a 200-day moving average of $88.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 253.97%.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.