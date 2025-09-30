Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,482 MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 2,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson set a $210.00 target price on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MasTec from $195.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised MasTec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.95.

NYSE MTZ opened at $209.32 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $212.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $571,170.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,388.03. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $1,806,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $6,132,470. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

