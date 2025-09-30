Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Invests $350,000 in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,101,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 23.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. HF Sinclair Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently -434.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

