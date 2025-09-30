Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Stock Holdings Increased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 47.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 24.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. TD Cowen restated a “sell” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up previously from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild Redb downgraded Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $422.27.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP opened at $500.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.54. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $506.55.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.70 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.23, for a total transaction of $5,450,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,380. This represents a 66.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 36,196 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.90, for a total value of $17,225,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 925,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,587,744.10. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,266 shares of company stock valued at $74,111,427. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.