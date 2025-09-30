Bennett Selby Investments LP Sells 300 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Bennett Selby Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average of $89.33. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $100.01.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
