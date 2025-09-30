Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $26.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,474 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campion Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 39,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 80,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 97,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.70. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.