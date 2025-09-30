Pool Corporation $POOL Stock Position Lessened by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Pool by 101.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Pool by 790.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Pool by 7.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 33,549.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,699,000 after buying an additional 259,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pool by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.14.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $310.90 on Tuesday. Pool Corporation has a 12 month low of $282.22 and a 12 month high of $395.60. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%.The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

