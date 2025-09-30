LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $254.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

