Head to Head Comparison: Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) vs. InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Carmell and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carmell N/A -217.50% -50.22% InspireMD -413.96% -69.42% -57.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Carmell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Carmell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of InspireMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carmell 0 0 0 0 0.00 InspireMD 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Carmell and InspireMD, as reported by MarketBeat.

InspireMD has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.95%. Given InspireMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than Carmell.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carmell and InspireMD”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carmell $32,839.00 471.08 -$15.44 million N/A N/A InspireMD $7.07 million 14.29 -$19.92 million ($0.83) -2.92

Carmell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InspireMD.

Risk & Volatility

Carmell has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InspireMD beats Carmell on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. In addition, the company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. It has licensing agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to develop and commercialize biocompatible plasma-based plastics. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

