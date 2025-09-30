C2C Wealth Management LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $NBY

C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.69% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 3,791.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

