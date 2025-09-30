First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR Shares Sold by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $77.14.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.0006 dividend. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

