Comparing Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) & Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Klaviyo and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klaviyo -6.19% -1.12% -0.90% Rumble -289.37% -97.99% -62.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Klaviyo and Rumble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klaviyo 1 2 19 0 2.82 Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Klaviyo currently has a consensus target price of $44.30, indicating a potential upside of 40.58%. Rumble has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.78%. Given Rumble’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rumble is more favorable than Klaviyo.

Klaviyo has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Klaviyo and Rumble”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klaviyo $937.46 million 10.08 -$46.14 million ($0.25) -126.05 Rumble $104.08 million 30.49 -$338.36 million ($1.43) -5.10

Klaviyo has higher revenue and earnings than Rumble. Klaviyo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rumble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Klaviyo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. 53.2% of Klaviyo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of Rumble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Klaviyo beats Rumble on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc., a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure. It also provides email to send personalized marketing emails, including drag-and-drop email templates to edit and customize pre-built templates; email campaigns and automations with smart send time features, generative artificial intelligence for subject line creation, A/B testing tools, and consumer list segmentation; short message services to send targeted marketing text messages to consumers, as well as built-in contact cards to ensure that texts does not appear as random numbers; and push, a personalized push notification to engage with consumer. In addition, the company offers other applications, such as reviews, which collect product reviews; and customer data platform that allows to manage, deploy, transform, and sync data. It serves its products to entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses to mid-market businesses, and enterprises. The was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a platform where users can access free content and purchase subscriptions to support creators and access exclusive content in creator communities; Rumble Streaming Marketplace, a patent-pending application designed to enable a first-of-its-kind livestreaming and monetization service for creators; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

