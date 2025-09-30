C2C Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 562.3% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 94.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,581.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.64. This represents a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of OHI stock opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.43%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

