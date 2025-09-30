Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Boku (LON:BOKU)

Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 271 price target on shares of Boku in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 293.

Get Boku alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Boku

Boku Price Performance

About Boku

Shares of LON BOKU opened at GBX 224 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boku has a 1-year low of GBX 144 and a 1-year high of GBX 242.50. The company has a market cap of £664.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22,400.00 and a beta of -0.11.

(Get Free Report)

Boku Inc (AIM: BOKU) is a global network of localised payment solutions. Through a single integration, Boku provides access to a comprehensive network of digital wallets, direct carrier billing, and account-to-account (A2A) real-time payment schemes – reaching over 7 billion consumer payment accounts worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.