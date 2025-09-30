RS Group’s (RS1) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 700 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RS1. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on RS Group from GBX 700 to GBX 670 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 716.67.
RS Group Price Performance
About RS Group
RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.
We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers.
