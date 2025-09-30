Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Given New GBX 675 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 682 to GBX 675 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 620 price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 647.50.

LON:YCA opened at GBX 566.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 514.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 483.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -262.27 and a beta of 0.27. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of GBX 359 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 622.79.

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

