Kelp DAO Restaked ETH One Day Volume Reaches $5.36 Thousand (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market cap of $694.95 million and $5.36 thousand worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be purchased for about $4,403.88 or 0.03900867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 415,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 433,362.90817827. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 4,414.74611825 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,708,298.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

