Cyr Financial Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Cyr Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $610.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $733.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $593.54 and a 200-day moving average of $553.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $615.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

