Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $610.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $733.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $615.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.