Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $979,000 Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 86.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,834. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at $583,747.98. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.97. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

