78,547 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 78,547 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Banco Santander by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAN

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.