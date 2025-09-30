Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 518 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,106,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,270.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 66,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 65,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $53.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

