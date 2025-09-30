Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Night Squared LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,860,951 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $78.98 and a one year high of $106.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average is $96.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

