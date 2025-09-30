Invesco LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Invesco LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Walmart by 527.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after buying an additional 5,664,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Walmart by 28,684.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after buying an additional 4,214,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.31. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,032 shares of company stock worth $14,860,951. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

