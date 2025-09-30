Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $610.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $615.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $593.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.24. The stock has a market cap of $733.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

