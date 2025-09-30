The Boeing Company $BA Holdings Lifted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.3% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.29 and a 200-day moving average of $203.84. The company has a market capitalization of $164.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.77.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

