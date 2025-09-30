Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,193,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,364 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.61% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $281,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,422,000 after purchasing an additional 510,738 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $502,435,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,864,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,626,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,276,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,499,000 after acquiring an additional 393,831 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VEU stock opened at $71.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.69.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

