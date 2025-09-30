Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stake Trimmed by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VOO opened at $610.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $593.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $615.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

