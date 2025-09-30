Avondale Wealth Management Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after acquiring an additional 373,546 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $610.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $615.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

