Monero Market Cap Hits $5.50 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $5.50 billion and approximately $131.30 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $297.95 or 0.00263613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113,024.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.31 or 0.00489548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.44 or 0.00093286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00016197 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00056833 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

