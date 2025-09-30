Laqira Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $377.11 Thousand (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $377.11 thousand worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,623,954 tokens. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. The official message board for Laqira Protocol is blog.laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

