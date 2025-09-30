Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Lowered to Hold Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Candente Copper (TSE:DNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Candente Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Candente Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Candente Copper Stock Performance

Candente Copper Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.19. Candente Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$38.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.74.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

