Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $129.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.76.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

