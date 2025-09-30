Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Purchases 2,072 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $174.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

