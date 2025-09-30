Boulay Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Boulay Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 586,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,523,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 22.3% of Boulay Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.03% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWY. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11,500.0% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY stock opened at $271.93 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $275.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.