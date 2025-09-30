Northwest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.