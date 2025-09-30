Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $571,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF $JBBB

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,313,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 93.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

BATS:JBBB opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18.

About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

