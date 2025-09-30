Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 527 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

