Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Mobico Group (LON:MCG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 35 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON MCG opened at GBX 28.86 on Tuesday. Mobico Group has a one year low of GBX 24.30 and a one year high of GBX 91.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.28. The company has a market capitalization of £176.15 million, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Mobico Group (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobico Group had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobico Group will post 14.0227704 EPS for the current year.

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa.

We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.

We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.

