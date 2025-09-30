XY Planning Network Inc. Buys 575 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

XY Planning Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

Visa stock opened at $340.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.54. The company has a market cap of $623.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

